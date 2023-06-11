…..Congratulates the People on Democracy Day

From John Adams Minna

Despite the escalation if Banditry attacks across Niger state, the state governor, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has assured the people of his administration-s commitment towards a secured and save state

He acknowledged that the current security situation is quite worrisome, but maintained that it will be brought under control in no distance time, adding that “the impact of his interface with Service Chiefs will soon be felt by all and sundry.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, to mark the 2023 Democracy Day, also listed the welfare of citizens as being paramount to the development of a democratic system.

Governor Bago maintained that over 24 years of successive administrations both at the national and state levels since the country returned to democracy, “the time has come that things must be done differently to bring about the desired results.

“It is time for the leadership at all levels to depart from the usual rhetoric and seek pragmatic solutions to the challenges of governance in order not to destroy our hard-earned democracy”, he stated.

According to him, “Under my watch, Niger will be great and lives of its citizens must be better”.

The Governor eulogized all patriotic Nigerians who made sacrifices to ensure the celebration of Democracy Day and urged Nigerians especially residents of the state to remain resolute to sustain the dreams of the founding fathers.

While congratulating the people on the celebration of Democracy Day, Governor Umaru Bago also commiserated with the people affected by the renewed banditry attacks in parts of the state.

The Governor who prayed for the repose of those killed, also prayed for quick recovery of those injured and safe return of abductees.

He also called for their continued support to his administration’s policy thrusts and reminded them of their commitment to building a just, secure, prosperous and virile society.