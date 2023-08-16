Meets with NSCDC Commandant General

From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the escalation of bandit activities in the state, Niger Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has re-affirmed his administration’s commitment to synergise and collaborate with security agencies in other to effectively tackle security challenges across the state.

He described the recent development in the state as very worrisome, admitting that only effective collaboration with relevant security agencies can address the security situation.

Governor Bago stated this when he received the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The governor was quoted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, as saying that his administration is determined to reach out to all security outfits to ensure that all the criminals elements in the state are rooted out.

He expressed his administration resloved to ensure the security of lives and property of the people as well as peace in the state.

The governor appreciated the contribution of the NSCDC towards addressing the challenges in the state, adding that government will continue to provide enabling environment for all the security agencies to operate.

The Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had earlier told the governor that he was at the Governor’s Lodge to appreciate the efforts of the governor in supporting the Command in the state.

He reiterated the Command’s continued support and working in synergy with other security agencies in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other twenty first centuary crimes in the state.

According to him, the Command will do its best in carrying out operations towards curtailing security challenges in the state.

Dr Abubakar Audi used the forum to sympathise with the governor and people of the state over the recent tragic incident which claimed the lives and of some security operatives in the state.