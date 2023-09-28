… Tasks communities to take ownership of Health facilities in their areas

From John Adams, Minna

Niger state government says it will revitalize of all the Primary Health Care facilities across the State and has approved N170million towards achieving the objective.

Consequently, the Government has called on the people across the 25 local government areas in to own and secure all health facilities in their communities for better service delivery.

Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana stated this during the state Project Coordination meeting for Strengthening Community Engagement and Accountability for Primary Healthcare Project (SCRAP) with Finding Support from BudgIT Foundation, Nigeria and supervised by the Initiative for Social Development in Africa (ISODAF) in Minna, the state capital on Thursday.

He disclosed that the state Governor, Hon. Umar Bago had approved the release of N170 million for the revitalization of primary health care facilities across the three senatorial zones as part of repositioning the health sector in the state.

Dr. Dangana who was represented by the Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Hajia Binta Jibril pointed out that the Ministry will come out with government user-friendly activities.

Accordingly, he said “the facilities in the 274 wards will experience some revitalization, we will ensure these facilities serve the purposes for which they are provided but the people must own and secure these facilities”.

In his remarks, Country Director, BudgIT Foundation Nigeria, Gabriel Okeowo said the aim of the meeting is to help the people understand their roles in holding the government accountable to what is happening in their communities.

He added that, the interaction will further help to improve service delivery in various communities across the state.

Also, the Executive Director, ISODAF, Mathew Oladele said the programme is to strengthen community members to take ownership of facilities in their domain using the PHC tracker to ascertain the level of accountability and transparency.

He added that the programme is running currently in 15 communities in 6 local government areas of Bida, Lapai, Bosso, Chanchaga, Wushishi and Kontagora.