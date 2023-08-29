From John Adams Minna

Niger State government has expressed its commitment to the welfare and prompt payment of salaries of local government staff.

The government also said it would ensure the functionality of all agencies under the ministry for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs to fast-track the transformation and development of the local government councils.

The newly sworn in Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, stated this in Minna, yesterday, when he undertook a familiarisation tour of all the agencies under the ministry, including the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the local government service commission.

He said aside staff welfare and prompt payment of salaries of local government staff, all other issues affecting the smooth running of local government administration would be given the desired priority.

The commissioner pointed out that the essence of his familiarisation visit which is coming barely one week after taking over the affairs of the Ministry was to acquaint himself with the challenges being faced by the agencies and to enhance the relationship for the overall benefits of the people, especially at the grassroots.

NLC Chairman, Idris Lafene, while welcoming the commissioner, said some of the challenges the Union was having with the ministry included failure to implement the consequential adjustment of minimum wage, non-payment of salary arrears and lack of promotion for civil servants at the local government councils.