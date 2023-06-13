From John Adams, Minna

A former Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger State, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, representing Mariga Constituency, has been elected as the speaker of the 10th Assembly in the state.

The two-times chairman of the Mariga local government council emerged as the state after he was nominated by the member representing Bids 11, Mohammed Haruna and seconded by the member representing the Borgu constituency, Hon Abdulrahaman Gambo.

Also elected is the only female member in the 10th Assembly, Hon. Afiniki Dauda, representing Gurara constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

The oath of office was administered by the clerk of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Kagara on the speaker and his Deputy,

The new speaker later administered the oath of office to the other 25 members..

It could be recalled that of the 27-member assembly, only two members, Hon. Idris Vatsa (Lapai) and Hon. Mohammed Haruna (Bida11) returned back to the Assembly after the March 18 election.

The speaker later asked the clerk of the house to communicate to both the executive and the judiciary that the house is now fully constituted and ready for legislative business.

He then later announced the names of other principal officers of the 10th assembly as nominated by the various political parties in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the speaker assured the 10th that he will provide servant leadership and promised not to let the assembly down.

He thanked the governor of the state Hon. Umar Bago for upholding the principle of democracy and not interfering with the emergence of the house leadership.

He promised that the house will collaborate with the executive arm of the government to ensure the transformation of the state in all aspects of development.

He said the house will partner with the executive to ensure that the current security challenges in parts of the state are addressed to enable the people to return to their homes and farms.

In his goodwill message the governor of the state Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, represented by his Deputy, Yakubu Garba, expressed the readiness of the executive to work with the legislative arm of the government to the state to the next level.

The governor reminded the lawmakers that the expectations from the people are high and therefore slot is expected from the lawmakers in quality legislation that will enhance good governance.

According to him, the harmonious relationship between the legislative arm of government is key to achieving the desired progress and development of the state hence the need to collaborate with the executive towards achieving the desired results.