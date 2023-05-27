From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has asked his commissioners Special Advisers and other cabinet members to remain in office till May 29 handing-over date contrary to expectations from the public.

The governor however ordered the immediate dissolution of all Political Appointees in the state and directed them to hand over within 48 hours to the permanent secretary, Political Affairs SSG Office.

The governor gave the directive in Minna on Friday through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, adding further that “those affected by the termination include Chairmen and members of Board of Parastatals and Agencies of Government, Coordinators, Project Managers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Political Assistants, Ward Ambassadors and Personal Assistants to Political Appointees”.

The statement explained further that “Directors General SME Micro Finance Agency, Niger State Commodity and Export Promotion Agency, Project Manager, Gurara Waterfalls Project and Managing Director, Niger State Development Company, as well as statutory Commissions that are tenure based, are exempted from the dissolution, adding the Commission members whose tenure has not expired should continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments”.

According to him, handing over notes and other Government properties in the possession of the affected Political Appointees “should be submitted to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, SSG Office on or before Monday, 29th May 2023”, the statement added.

Governor Sani Bello commended the Appointees and members of the dissolved Boards for their positive contributions to the overall development of the State since the inception of the present administration.