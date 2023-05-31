…Threatens to Arrest any Trader Violating the Order

From John Adams Minna

The Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has issued his second Executive Order three day after taken the oath of office, ordering the immediate suspension of all market activities at the Madella highway market in Suleja local government area of the state.

The Governor equally directed that anyone found violating the order be arrested and prosecuted, adding all trading activities at the ever busy madella road market is now an offence.

It could be recalled that the Governor had during his inaugural speech on Monday, gave his first Executive order for the demolition of a Divisional Police Station that was constructed on a water pipeline at Chanchaga, in Bosso local government area of the state.

According to him “anyone found selling along the suleja-madala highway market would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted for breaking the law”.

The Governor gave the order on Wednesday after paying a visit to the market which is notorious for traffic hold up every Thursday along Abuja-Kaduna highway, insisting that the road is no longer a trading post or market centre for anyone.

In addition to this, the Governor also said that cars parked along the Madella Market road would equally be impounded or confiscated to serve as deterrence to defaulters.

According to him, the decision is to ensure that traffic is not disturbed along the Suleja-Abuja highway where the market is situated.

He however assured the Traders that plans were underway to relocate the market to a more conducive place for ease of doing business, stressing that; they (Traders) should not endanger their lives by displaying their wares along the expressway.