….. Assures the Legislators of Good Working Relationship

From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has told members-elect of the state House of Assembly of his plans to send 20 names of Special Adviser to the 10th Assembly for approval immediately after their inauguration.

The Governor disclosed this when he received the Members-elect who were in government house in Minna on a congratulatory visit to the governor and his deputy for a successfully inauguration as the sixth Executive Governor of the state.

He told the Legislatures that he is sending the request for their approval in tandem with the provision of the law and the need to hit the ground running.

Governor Bago explained that as a lawmaker, who is aware of Legislative activities, he will work tirelessly to ensure understanding between the two arms of government for the overall interest of the state..

“As a colleague, I understand the challenges of legislature and I am also abreast with the happenings at the state level.

“As a team, we will work assiduously in ensuring that we understand ourselves”, he assured.

He then commended the members-elect for amicably electing their leaders even before their inauguration for smooth take-off of the 10th Legislature, adding that only the ritual of the inauguration that was left.

According to him, “You have shown maturity, you have resolved and have agreed to your words, all that is left is to perform the ritual of inaugurating the Assembly”, he added.

On the request by the Members-elect for the Governor to be physically present at their inauguration ceremony, next week Tuesday, the Governor pleaded with the Legislature that he had concluded plans to attend the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly which he said is for the good of the state.

He pointed out that it is necessary for him to witness that of the National Assembly for the overall benefits of the state, adding that “Our existence as a State is in coexistence with the national and we have more stake collectively and it’s in our best interest for me to be at the National Assembly inauguration to pursue and make sure we have a very smooth leadership at the National Assembly”, he further explained.

Nevertheless, he promised the lawmakers that a grand dinner will be organized to compensate them for his absence, and that it will be at his personal expense and not from the government purse.

Earlier the leader of the delegation and speaker designate, Barrister. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, Member-elect, representing Mariga Constituency said they were at the Government House to congratulate the Governor and his Deputy for a successful inauguration.

Barrister Sarkin Daji, while commending the Governor for starting on a good note with the caliber of people so far appointed, expressed confidence that the administration will succeed.