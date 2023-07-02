From John Adams Minna

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has ordered the dissolution of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman in Minna on Sunday said that the dissolution took effect from May 29, 2023.

According to the statement, “members of the Commission were directed to hand over all property of the State Government in their possession to the most senior Director in the Commission with immediate effect”

The sacking of the state electoral body is coming on the hills of rumor of possible dissolution of the 25 local government councils in the state which was hurriedly inaugurated by the immediate past governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello before his exit of the administration.

The out come of the November 2023 local government election conducted by the state electoral commission has been of litigation with the main opposition party, the People Democratic party boycotting the election and subsequently dragged the SIEC to court.