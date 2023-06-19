Says women will play prominent role in his administration,

From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Rt Hon Umar Mohammed Bago has commended the state house of assembly for electing the only female member in the house as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th assembly, saying that the decision by the house was in line with his administration’s desire to actively involve the women in governance in the state.

The governor reiterated his resolve to ensure that women in the state play prominent roles in his administration, adding that he will run an all inclusive government that will give women their rightful place.

The governor stated this at Dikko, Gurara local government area of the state during a thanksgiving service in honor of the only female in the house who is the Deputy Speaker and member representing Gurara constituency in the state house of assembly, Hon. Afiniki Dauda.

The governor who was represented at the thanksgiving service by the Speaker, Rt HonAbdulmalik Sarkindaji commended the 10th assembly for picking the only female member among them as the Deputy speaker, stressing that this singular decision by the male dominated assembly is in line with his administration’s vision for women in the state.

He said his yet-to-be constituted cabinet will be fair to women whom he described as good managers of resources, adding that the administration has a special place for the women in the state.

The governor who described the Deputy speaker as a woman of courage whose upbringing and Christian background has contributed immensely to her successful political story with her emergence as the first female Deputy speaker in the state, expressed confidence that she will not only stabilize the 10th assembly but protect the interest of the entire women in the state through quality legislation.

He expressed the readiness of the executive arm of the government to work with the legislatures towards achieving the desire results, adding that this has become necessary because the expectation is high.

Earlier Deputy Speaker Hon Afiniki Dauda disclosed that she never lobbied nor struggle for the Deputy speakership, saying that her emergence as the first female Deputy Speaker of the state house of assembly was by divine intervention.

“My election as the Deputy speaker and the first female to occupy such position in the state house of assembly was an act of God; my service to God brought me this far in politics.”

The Deputy Speaker assured that she will not only represent her constituency but the entire women folk in the state, and therefore called on the Christians in the state to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

Earlier in his sermon, Reverend Pastor Koce Istifanus of the ECWA good news Dikko appealed to the administration to carry everybody along regardless of tribe or religion in its quest to build a new Niger State, especially now that elections are over.