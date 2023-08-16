Describes ex-leader as a true patriot and nationalist

From John Adams Minna

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has described former military head of state Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd) as a living legend and a patriot as he turns 82.

Governor Bago, in a birthday message on Wednesday through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, said the former military leader is a true patriot and nationalist who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation’s history.

The governor pointed out that the sacrifices by the former leader in ensuring the survival and unity of Nigeria is highly commendable.

Bago in the statement, observed that “the doggedness and resolve of the octogenarian in nation-building were crucial to the stability, national and international unity as well as development of the country.”

According to him, the policies and programmes of the elder statesman during his regime as the military president of the country between 1985 and 1993 are still standing strong long after his active service to the nation.

The governor emphasized that Gen Babangida as a strategist and courageous leader with wealth of knowledge and expertise in governance, diplomacy and public service has remained a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

“Congratulations to a living legend. Your decades of sacrifices, selfless acts of bravery and courage have made you a reference point for development in Nigeria.

“No doubt your exemplary leadership qualities are worthy of emulation because they have contributed to nation-building.”

The governor prayed that “May Allah grant you good health and strength to continue to provide wise counsel and advice desired for the growth and development of the state in particular and the nation at large.”