Says Television Station Remains the Best

From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government says it will partner with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) towards reviving all it booster stations in the state in other to showcase the activities and programme of the present administration to the grassroots.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdulmalik Sarkindaji stated this in Minna on Monday when the Management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Minna station paid the legislators a congratulatory visit at the Assembly Complex.

The Speaker expressed grave concern over the dilapidated state of the NTA booster stations across the state and assured the management of the present administration desire to partner with it in other to help revive them, adding that “this is the only way the station can help the administration showcase it policies and programme to the people at the grassroots.

“We believed that NTA is the best Television Station in the country because of it wider coverage and it remains the closest to the people at the grassroots. This administration is ready to partner with it in other to keep the people inform of the activities and programme of this administration”, he added.

According to him, the administration knows the important of the media in a democratic system because the people must be constantly inform of all government activities and programme, adding that “the only way to do that is through the media. That is why we will want to partner with the NTA to help the government in the dissemination of information”.

Earlier the general manager of the station, Mrs. Maryam Salihu told the Speaker that they were in his office to congratulate the lawmakers and solicit the support of the Assembly in the area of partnership for better coverage of all government activities, including the 10th Assembly in the state.

She said NTA has all what it takes to showcase all government activities and programme to the grassroots and therefore appealed to the house for support to enable it effectively discharge it function and give the administration the desire coverage