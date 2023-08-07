From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Gamji Members Association (GAMA) has expressed its opposition to military rule in any African country.

Reacting to the recent coup in Niger Republic, GAMA said that military rule is no longer fashionable and called for an immediate restoration of democratic rule in the West African country.

The association hailed the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS at resolving the Niger Republic’s crisis.

GAMA, an association committed to the promotion of ideals of the late premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello made its position known in a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

The statement was signed by GAMA’s President General, Alh Mohammed Tunde Akanbi and Director of Publicity, Alh Abdullahi Olesin.

The association noted that democracy remains the best form of government which all and sundry, including the military should allow to flourish in Africa, despite the perceived shortcomings of the elected representatives at all level.

It added that if there is the need for a change in leadership of any African country, it should be through balloting and not barrel of guns, urging Africans and their friends all over the World to allow Africa’s democracy evolve.

While restating its preparedness to support any effort towards the promotion and protection of democratic rule in the African continent, the association,however, cautioned against military action in resolving the Niger Republic’s crisis.

” We should also note that the security situation in Nigeria is fragile, hence, the need to guide against military option in Niger Republic, more so that Nigeria shares border with Niger Republic,” it added.

GAMA, however, implored African leaders to ensure good governance across the continent and concentrate on providing the citizens needs, including infrastructure needed to achieve economic buoyancy which will in turn ensure the wellbeing of the people.

