From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria (NDYCN) has passed a vote of confidence on the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Okon Effiong, being professional, especially during the just concluded 2023 general elections in the state.

President of the group, Ufuoma Victor Erharhine in a statement expressed dismay over the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged planned blackmail of the Police Boss, saying the Commissioner only acted professionally and in strict adherence to ethics, rules, and regulations of his profession.

The Group challenged APC chieftains in the state to prove in concrete terms that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike indeed used Effiong in carrying out political persecution in the state, the allegation Ufuoma described as “nothing but rantings of sour losers in an election contest.”

The statement read in part; “the police commissioner in Rivers State deserves a medal for being highly professional, patriotic and committed to peace, unity and general security of lives and property of citizens.

“He has been a stickler to rules and regulations and above all constitutional provisions guiding the Police profession.

“The Rivers State APC discovered that they couldn’t compromise the senior cob and use him to achieve their political plan so they resulted to blackmail to damage his hard-earned reputation.

“We are by this statement proclaiming our confidence in this good cob and unequivocally denying all baseless allegations against the commissioner of police and equally call on the police service commission and all concerned stakeholders to advocate for the CP Okon Effiong to be given a national award as an acknowledgement of his selfless service to the Country.

“We are calling on the good people of Rivers State to disregard all the lies been melted on the state commissioner of Police because they were meant to discredit him for carrying out his job professionally.”