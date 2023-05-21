… urges him to step aside while investigation is ongoing

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) haS called for the investigation and resignation of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa based on the series of allegations leveled against him recently.

In a statement the National Coordinator of the group Israel Uwejeyan said the allegations if true have the potential to severely undermine the credibility and effectiveness of the commission.

He said ” In light of these serious allegations, we are calling upon the Senate to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the EFCC’s integrity.

“As custodians of our democracy, the senate holds the power to make crucial decisions that directly impact the well-being and future of our country especially as it concerns key institutions like the EFCC. This will further demonstrate your commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability and it will also reaffirm the trust of the Nigerian citizens in the legislative process, showing that their concerns are heard and addressed with sincerity. We implore you to prioritize the greater good of the Nigerian people over any undue influence or personal agenda that may compromise the pivotal role of the EFCC in combating corruption.

The EFCC, as an institution charged with the responsibility of combating economic and financial crimes, plays a crucial role in our society. It is imperative that the commission operates with the highest standards of professionalism, credibility, and trustworthiness. Any allegations of misconduct or impropriety involving its leadership must be treated with utmost seriousness.

The Niger Delta Youth Congress recognizes the importance of a fair, unbiased and thorough investigation process and in the best interest of justice and the reputation of the EFCC, we vehemently request that Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa step aside from his position while the investigations are ongoing. This step would ensure that the investigations are not influenced or compromised in any way, allowing for an impartial examination of the allegations brought against him.

Moreover, we call upon the chairman of the EFCC Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, to provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the sources of funds that facilitated his accommodation during the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that he secured six opulent rooms at the Hilton Hotel in Mecca, and similarly resided in Sheraton in Jeddah, incurring a staggering expenditure nearing $300,000. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, Mr. Bawa owes the Nigerian public and the Senate a detailed account of the origin of these substantial funds.

We trust in the ability of the Nigerian Senate to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into these allegations, taking into account the principles of due process and the rule of law. We urge the Senate to act swiftly and transparently in order to restore public confidence in the EFCC and reaffirm its commitment to the fight against corruption.

The Niger Delta Youth Congress calls upon all relevant stakeholders, civil society organizations, and the Nigerian public to support this call for Mr. Bawa to step aside and for a thorough investigation into the series of allegations levelled against him. We must all work together to ensure that the EFCC remains an effective institution in the fight against corruption, upholding the principles of justice and accountability.

We remain committed to the development and progress of Nigeria, and we firmly believe that a transparent investigation into these allegations will contribute to the overall fight against corruption in our beloved nation.