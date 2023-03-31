Leadership of the Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates has called in the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to expedite action on the Commission’s budget.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Port Hacourt, the president of NDPDA, Comrade Kelvin Ebi-Thomas noted with dismay the delay in the passing of the budget by the committee, saying it is affecting the activities of the commission.

According to the statement, for the NDDC to perform and bring the much needed development to the people of the region, the importance of a budget cannot be over emphasized..

It appealed the President Muhammad Buhari and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan to prevail on the Senate Committee on Niger Delta to do the needful so as to enable the people of the region enjoy the benefits of the commission.

The statement further reminded the Senate Committee on NDDC that the board is a product of agitations from the region, saying any attempt to hinder the progress of the commission may result in unwanted consequences.

The enjoined the committee to play it’s part in the sustainance of peace in the region by speedily passing the budget of the commission into law.