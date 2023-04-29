United Kingdom Branch of the Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates has thrown their weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate President.

Arising from a meeting in London, Chairman of the UK branch of the body, Mr. Iheanyi Amadi said their decision to back Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position of Senate President is premised on the fact that he’s eminently qualified for the position given his track record of experience and achievements.

Mr. Amadi said apart from being qualified based on experience, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has displayed loyalty to the All Progressives Congress and played an active role in supporting the party during the Presidential election.

The statement remarked that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has what is needed to popularize the APC in the South East and make it more acceptable.

He urged party faithful of the APC and members of the incoming Senate from across party lines to consider the choice of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the interest of fairness and equity, saying his emergence as Senate President will give the people of the South East a sense of belonging.

The statement also appealed to the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to look the way of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, assuring that with Senator Kalu as Senate President, the presidency will enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship with the national assembly.

The groups therefore called on incoming senators of goodwill to see the clamour for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Senate President as a national project in the best interest of the country and throw their weight behind it.