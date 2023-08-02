From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Niger Delta leaders have commended President Bola Tinubu over what they described as transformative cabinet appointments.

They compried South South All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard, Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Societies and Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide.

The leaders who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said that they appreciate President Tinubu over the ministerial appointments from the region, stressing that it holds the promise of catalysing transformative change in the Niger Delta Region.

National Coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide, Jator Abido, who read the speech also prayed that the competent administrators and technocrats will be posted to ministries that have direct bearing to the Niger Delta region.

“As critical stakeholders, we pledge to extend our support to these tested and trusted persons in whatever capacity to enable them succeed and make the country and the region proud.

“The appointments of distinguished and seasoned leaders from the Niger Delta region such as Nyesom Ezenwo Wike from Rivers State, Ekperikpe Ekpo from Akwa Ibom State, John Eno from Cross River, Abubakar Momoh from Edo State, Stella Okotete from Delta State and Dr. Beta Edu from Cross River State highlights Mr. President’s commitment to progress and development of the country and our dear region.

“This star-studded collection of capable hands gladens our hearts and reinforces our believe that the speedy development of our region which has been plagued with numerous challenges will be accomplished in no distant time.

“As you are well aware, the appointed minister’s primary goal is to act as vehicles to fast track the federal government development goals and agenda in the various ministries they might be deployed to serve. Our prayer and hope is that these competent administrators and technocrats will be posted to ministries that have direct bearing to the Niger Delta region.

“This will enable them prioritise the development of the Niger Delta region through robust infrastructure initiatives that will address the environmental challenges faced by people from the region as well as fostering sustainable growth and inclusivity for all Nigerians,” they noted.

Speaking further, the leaders noted that; “the Niger Delta region due to its terrain and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean has also suffered many environmental challenges with flooding and pollution being the most dominant with attendant consequences. These challenges are also aggravated by human activities especially oil exploration.

“The danger posed by these challenges can be addressed through a strong political will and we believe the emerging leaders from the region are committed to implementing measures to mitigate risks to life, property, livelihoods and protecting the region’s ecosystems,” they noted.