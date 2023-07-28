From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu And Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the President as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

Recall United States Vice President, Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate telephone calls Thursday evening with President Tinubu affirmed the support of the US and UN for the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.