Promise to exhaust diplomatic efforts

Vow to resolve sub-regional problems themselves

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), chaired by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, have expressed regret that sanctions imposed with the hope that this resolute measure would serve as a catalyst for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger during the first Summit has not yielded the desired outcome.

In his opening remarks at the Second Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger, before the meeting went into closed doors session, President Tinubu, said that diligent efforts made through the deployment of various ECOWAS mediation teams, to engage the military junta for a peaceful resolution of the political situation. He said one of the facilitators, former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, would give an update on the outcome of his mission to Niamey.

Tinubu emphasised the unwavering dedication of the community to find a lasting solution to the political crisis in Niger.

He commended the solidarity shown by the leaders in attending the summit despite the short notice, indicating the urgency and determination to address the situation.

President Tinubu reminded the attendees of their previous summit where they condemned the military takeover and the detention of the democratically elected President of Niger.

He mentioned the imposition of sanctions and the deployment of mediation teams to engage the military junta.

President Tinubu underscored the need for collective decision-making based on critical insights from the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting and the Memorandum by the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

He stressed the importance of evaluating previous interventions, prioritizing diplomatic negotiations, and engaging all parties involved to bring about a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.

President Tinubu also highlighted the regional implications of the crisis and the need to uphold democracy, good governance, and the rule of law for the stability of West Africa. He expressed confidence that the summit would be a defining moment in the journey towards a stronger and integrated West Africa, fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in the region.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the attention given to the critical issue and expressed hope that the deliberations would lead to an amicable solution to the political crisis.

President Tinubu said: “Today, we gather with a profound sense of urgency and firm determination, building upon the commitments made during our first Extraordinary Summit, on the grave political crisis befalling our sister nation. During that initial meeting, we voiced our solidarity with the people of Niger and their democratically elected President, HE Mohamed Bazoum, by condemning the military takeover and the unjust detention of their democratically elected President.

“As you may recall, we called on the junta to rescind its decision of toppling a legitimate government. We proceeded to impose sanctions with the hope that this resolute measure would serve as a catalyst for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger. Regrettably, the seven-day ultimatum we issued during the first Summit has not yielded the desired outcome. We have also made diligent efforts through the deployment of various ECOWAS mediation teams, to engage the military junta for a peaceful resolution of the political situation. One of the facilitators, former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, would update us on the outcome of his mission to Niamey.

“Similarly, as part of a coherent diplomatic initiative, Special Envoys were dispatched to non-ECOWAS nations, particularly Libya and Algeria. During these engagements, the Envoy designated for Libya had the privilege of an audience with the President of Libya. This discourse resulted in an unequivocal expression of support for the resolutions adopted by ECOWAS aimed at restoring constitutional governance in Niger. In Algeria, the Envoy was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the President of the country. These initiatives are aimed at presenting a cohesive and united stance regarding the ongoing circumstances in Niger, thus showing a collaborative and concerted approach among African nations.

“Following the resolution of our previous Extraordinary Summit to initiate a meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff, the meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was duly held from 2nd to 4th August 2023. The outcome of that meeting, as well as a Memorandum by the President of the ECOWAS Commission on current socio-political developments in Niger, will be presented during this Summit. These will offer critical insights that will inform our collective decision-making process at this meeting.

“Today’s Summit provides a significant opportunity to meticulously review and assess the progress made since our last gathering. It is essential to evaluate the effectiveness of our interventions and identify any gaps or challenges that may have hindered progress.

“Only through this comprehensive assessment can we collectively chart a sustainable path towards lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Niger. Moreso, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach. We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.

“More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognize that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region. By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all.

“​I am confident that this 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger will be a defining moment in our journey towards a stronger, more resilient, and integrated West Africa. Let us seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of our fellow Africans as we strive to build a future defined by peace, progress, and prosperity.

“In conclusion, I extend my gratitude to each of you for your attention to this critical issue. I trust that our deliberations will be productive and fruitful, leading us to find an amicable solution to the political crisis in Niger. As we continue to work together in solidarity and harmony, we can ensure a prosperous future for the entire West African region.“

Among the Presidents and heads of government attending the meeting are: President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau, President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire.

Others are President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal and President Patrice Talon of the Benin Republic.

Those absent at the time the meeting commenced were President Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma, and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.