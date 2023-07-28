Hails Tinubu for leading ECOWAS intervention

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the coup in the Republic of Niger, particularly the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former president, however, said it was heartwarming to note that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is already dealing effectively with the situation.

“As to be expected, I, just like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic, our neighbour to the North.

“Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider subregion, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

“I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else.

“It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family are ensured,” the former president said.

Recall that in June 2021, Buhari had explained his approval of rail lines linking Nigeria to Niger because saying he has ‘first cousins’ in the North African country.

Despite public outcry, his administration in January awarded the controversial rail project linking Nigeria to Niger Republic to a Portuguese construction firm, Mota-Engil Group.

The project at the cost of $1.95 billion was to construct the Kano-Dutse(Jigawa)- Katsina- Jibia – Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line project.

Buhari had on April 21, 2023, barely a month before his handing over of power to the Tinubu administration had disclosed that he would leave for neighbouring Niger Republic after handing over as President if he is not able to get enough rest in Daura, his home town in Katsina State.

His media aide, Shehu, had quoted him as saying he can’t wait to retire to Daura, far away from Abuja, in order to get some respite after years of work.

“I can’t wait to go home to Daura,” he had said.

“If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic.”

“I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my hometown,” he had told guests who came to celebrate with him on the occasion of Sallah Day at the State House.