From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has quickly stepped in to intervene an unravel what led to the attempted coup in the Republic of Niger, by despatching the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to the country.

News report filtering out of Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, that President Mohamed Bazoum, had been held hostage by elements within his Presidential Guards.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, had earlier in the day condemned the development, warning that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone disruption of constitutional order within the subregion.

However, in reaction to the Niger situation, President Tinubu on a brief chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with his Beninese counterpart, Talon, said it has been concluded that the Benin President immediately proceeded to Niger on an intervention mission.

He affirmed that the meeting had to do with the political unrest in Niger, adding that the Benin President was heading to troubled nation already.

Asked what the meeting was all about, President Tinubu said it was on the situation in Niger, saying “is about our neighbour and the military misbehaviour in that particular country and that is what he’s here for”.

Asked if the subregional Commission would launch an immediate action on the development of planning towards it, Tinubu said “he’s going there now, he’s on his way to Niger Republic”.

Also speaking in French to journalists, the President of Benin Republic said he came for the meeting to reason with President Tinubu on the development in their mutual neighbour’s territory, so that the situation is rapidly dealt.

According to him, steps would be taken swiftly, starting immediately, to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“I am here with President Tinubu because of the situation for the ECOWAS and President Tinubu, who is President of Nigeria, Niger’s neighbour, with President of Benin, equally Niger’s neighbour, so we take things seriously and act rapidly.

“I believe all the means will be employed, as needed, for constitutional order to be reestablished in Niger, but the goal is for there to be peace and unity.

“So, as the President has already said, the mediation actions will be reinforced even starting this evening, so that the situation is regulated peacefully.

“Even when what is not acceptable is being done, it is necessary for us to correct that by peaceful means. It’s our first option. And we assure you that it will be successful”, Talon said.