From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), have denied reports making the rounds on the social media that it is assembling its forces for military actions to Republic of Niger.

The DHQ, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger.

Besides, it says the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.

Acting Director Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, who made this known described the rumor as fake and urged the public to ignore it.

Gusau, in a statement reads; “The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is assembling its forces for military action in Republic of Niger.

The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger. It’s no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means. In reaction to this illegal takeover of government the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order. At the moment, ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in Republic of Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

In conclusion, the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.