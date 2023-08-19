From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network has advised the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola, Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt diplomacy, deliberations, negotiations and compromise in resolving the political quagmire in Niger Republic and not use military approach.

Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs, World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network, Her Excellency, Dr. Stella-Rita Awelle Nwachukwu Asogwa, gave the advice during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to the Chief Executive Officer/CEO, “Zarita Kouture,” a fashion house in Abuja, deploying military action may adversely affect the human rights of innocent civilians in Niger Republic and pose a long-term dire consequences to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and West African region at large, even as she condemned in strong terms, the action of the military against the democratically elected president of the country, calling for immediate return to democratic governance in Niger Republic.

Dr. Stella-Rita commended the steps taken so far by the ECOWAS leadership in the matter; however, she cautioned that “military intervention may lead to collateral damages, killing of unarmed civilians, destruction of lives and properties and most likely result in an ideological war involving some world powers against African countries.

“In restoring democracy, ECOWAS should consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of the Niger Republic and the wider West African sub-region,” the Peace Ambassador said.

The Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs called on the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria to put the interest, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians into consideration before taking any foreign policy decision, adding that military onslaught against the Nigerien military junta would put the lives of Nigerians residing along border towns and business interests of Nigerian entrepreneurs in grave danger.

The Director-General and Country Representative, World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network, Ambassador Professor Olumuyiwa Babalola, had recently unveiled the list of the Organisation’s peace ambassadors in Abuja to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria.