From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network has advised the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt diplomacy, deliberations, negotiations and compromise in resolving the political quagmire in Niger Republic and not using military approach.

Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs, World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network, Her Excellency, Dr. Stella-Rita Awelle Nwachukwu Asogwa, gave the advice during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to the Chief Executive Officer/CEO, “Zarita Kouture,” a fashion house in Abuja, deploying military action may adversely affect the human rights of innocent civilians in Niger Republic and pose a long-term dire consequences to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and West African region at large, even as it condemned in strong terms the action of the military against the democratically elected President of the country, calling for immediate return to democratic governance in Niger Republic.

Dr. Stella-Rita commended the steps taken so far by the ECOWAS leadership in the matter, but however, cautioned that “Military intervention may lead to collateral damages, killing of unarmed civilians, destruction of lives and properties and most likely result in an ideological war involving some world powers against African countries.

“In restoring democracy, ECOWAS should consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of the Niger Republic and the wider West African sub-region.” The Peace Ambassador said.

She observed that bad governance on the part of civilian leaders has brought about recent military takeovers in some of the African countries, advising civilian presidents in the African countries to learn from these unfortunate developments by promoting good governance, the rule of law, and being accountable to their people in order to win the confidence and trust of their citizens and by so doing, discourage military coup d’etat in African countries.

The Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs called on the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria to put the interest, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians into consideration before taking any foreign policy decision, adding that military onslaught against the Nigerien military junta will put the lives of Nigerians residing along border towns and business interests of Nigerian entrepreneurs in grave danger.

The CEO, “Zarita Kouture,” described the decision of ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on August 10, 2023 to put military on standby as unwholesome and portends potential threats to peace across the West African region.

Stressing however that the restoration of constitutional order in Niger Republic at the shortest possible time is welcome, she added that wisdom counsels that democracy can only endure in Niger when all parties to the prevailing crisis agree to reasonable terms in bringing about long-term peace in the country.

The Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs, Dr. Stella-Rita called for an urgent halt to military buildup, which could further exacerbate the tension amongst the contending interests in Niger Republic.

World Peace Organisation is an International forum for all ages diverse and envisions absolute peace at every nook and cranny of the globe. WPO, the Organisation for World Peace, promotes peaceful solutions to complex issues across the globe.

The Director General and Country Representative, World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network, Ambassador Professor Olumuyiwa Babalola, has recently unveiled the list of the Organisation’s peace ambassadors in Abuja to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria.