As relations between the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Niger worsens following the overthrow of the civilian government of President Mohamed Bazoum, elder statesman, Chief Bode George, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against invading the West African country.

In the wake of the coup in Niger, ECOWAS issued a Sunday, August 6 ultimatum to the country’s military rulers for Bazoum to be reinstated to prevent a military intervention by ECOWAS.

In a statement, the PDP chieftain said Nigeria was a country struggling with internal security challenges, and it was better to solve ours first before “going international with a ‘Big Brother’ posture.”

He noted: “In Nigeria today, there is no food, no financial power to buy fuel, no light, no money. Nigerians are psychologically stranded and people are really going through a lot. So, I don’t know what our going to Niger Republic with full military power will achieve.” In his words, considering that Nigeria almost singularly financed ECOMOG when the country’s economy was better, it was wrong timing for the country to finance a full military operation in Niger Republic, “when Mali and Burkina Faso have threatened to take sides with Niger Republic.”

He cautioned that the move might lead to the collapse of ECOWAS, while fearing that Western powers, Russia and China, and some other African countries, might be playing a curious game behind the scene, while not ruling out the interest of Russians because of the Uranium in Niger.

Besides, he queried: “In Nigeria, the electoral process is yet to be concluded; the palliatives you promised because of the removal of fuel subsidy payment are still in the air, so why do we want to send our soldiers to engage in a needless war?”

George, a retired general, said Nigeria should not engage in an endless war. Also warning against a potential influx of displaced Nigeriens in the event of war, he said seven Northern states share a 1,608 kilometres long border with five regions in Niger Republic. Therefore, “In case of any war, residents of these states will be direct targets of bullets and missiles. This can also lead to a resurgence of criminal activities in the border areas.

Citing Russia, which invaded Ukraine over a year ago, with thousands of people killed and property destroyed with no end in sight, he said it would be counterproductive for Nigeria to prosecute the war in Niger.