To provide armoured personal carrier, operational vehicles to police

Inaugurates police station

From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago on Monday in Minna, the Niger state capital, inaugurated a divisional police station with a firm resolve to win the war on bandits in the state.

The governor said the war against Bandits and other criminal elements must be won to pave way for farmers to return to their farms and contractors handling various roads projects in the state to return to the site.

To this end, the promised to give the police all the necessary support, including providing Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), gun trucks and other operational vehicles to support the force in the fight against criminals in the state.

Bago spoke in Minna on Monday when commissioned a newly constructed Police Divisional Headquarters, Chanchaga, a suburb of Minna, State capital.

The edifice was built for the Nigeria Police force by the State Government following the demolition of its old structure which was situated on a water pipeline, depriving over 200 households of portable drinking water.

He pointed out that his administration is poised to .asking sure that it provide adequate security to the citizens and therefore promised not to relent crimes free Niger state is realized.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the state who have been committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, the governor noted that more security personnel are needed in the state to curb the level of criminalities and banditry.

He said plans are underway to bring succour to the families of security agents who paid the supreme price inline of duty.

The governor nevertheless called on the security agencies in the state to be more proactive in their duties and tasked citizens to cooperate with the agencies by providing useful security intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Ogundele Ayodeji, commended the governor for the support of his administration towards ensuring the security of lives and property in the state, stressing that the structure will motivate and encourage the Police to serve the people better.

The Commissioner of Police appealed for more support as security is crucial and expensive, adding investing in the right equipment will secure the state and bring about the needed development.

Recall that Governor Bago in his inaugural speech gave his first executive order for the demolition of the old police station.