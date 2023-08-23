From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 36, officers and soldiers killed by bandits in an ambush while on an operation in Niger State would be buried in Abuja, on Friday.

The deceased officers would be buried in full military honors at the Guards Bridge Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Daily Sun, gathered that their bodies would be flown into the Federal Capital from Kaduna, with the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), C-130, aircraft on Friday morning for final internment.

Already all the affected families have been contacted and arrangement concluded to transport them from various states across the federation to Abuja to witness the burial.

The soldiers who are members of the elite Special Forces came under attack in an ambush by the bandits while conducting offensive operations around Kundu general area in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

Following a fire fight, 3 officers and 22 soldiers were killed in action, 7 soldiers wounded in action. Subsequently, the NAF MI-171 Hel was dispatched to evacuated the casualties. While out bound to Kaduna, the helicopter crashed with 14 of the earlier killed in action personnel, 7 of the earlier wounded in action personnel, 2 pilots and 2 crew members of the helicopter.