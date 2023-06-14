From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly has approved the names of 20 Special Advisers to be appointed by the state governor, Hon Umar Bago, at its first sitting barely 24 hours after the inauguration.

This follows a request to this effect by the governor for the appointment of these Special Advisers in a letter to the house which was read on the floor of the house by the Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulmalik Sarkindaji. during plenary on Wednesday.

However, before the approval, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Afiniki Dauda, a member representing Gurara Constituency in her observation said that in appointing the special advisers, geographical consideration and gender sensitivity must be put into consideration to reflect fairness, equity and justice.

But the member representing Bosso Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Gomna demanded that the names of the Special Advisers be read on the floor of the house, but the Speaker overruled this observation, saying that by the provision of the constitution empowering the governor to appoint these categories of political office holders, he (governor) does not require to give the names of the Special Advisers to be read on the floor of the house.

The Speaker then appreciated all the contributions and observations by the members and asked for a motion either approving or otherwise of the request by the governor for the appointment of the 20 Special Advisers for a smooth running of government activities.

The member representing Suleja Constituency, Hon. Murtala Badaru then moved the motion for the house to approve the request by the governor to appoint the Special Advisers, and this was seconded by the Member representing Bida 1, Hon. Mohammed Wanchiko.

The Speaker asked the Clerk of the House Alhaji Abdullahi Kagara to communicate the decision of the house to the governor and then called for adjournment of the house to the next legislative day.