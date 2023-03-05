• You’ve no such powers-Party scribe





Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

Niger State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agwara local government, Haliru Jikantoro, has been suspended by his ward over alleged anti-party activities.

The notice of Haliru’s suspension was contained in March 2, 2023 letter signed by executives of the APC in Kwashini ward, Agwara local government area of Niger State.

Haliru was accused of engaging in anti-party activities before and during the general elections “in a way that undermined the success of the party at the just concluded polls.”

In the suspension letter sent to the state, local government and national chapters of the party, Chairman of Kashimi ward, Amadu Abdullahi Yagode, said the action became necessary as a result of his flagrant violation of the party’s constitution.

Haliru was accused of using party funds to mobilise and canvass votes for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and sabotaging efforts by APC to grow its support base ahead of the elections.

It would be recalled that the state APC chairman had written to members of the party in the state to dissociate the All Progressives Congress from a mega rally organised by lawmaker representing Niger North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, to galvanise support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The letter suspending Haliru was jointly signed by the ward Chairman, Amadu Abdullahi Yagode, the Secretary, Nurudeen Abdullahi and 19 other Exco members of Kashini ward.

“We, the Executive of the Kashini Ward of the All Progressive Congress (APC), under Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state, hereby suspend Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro from Kashini.

“This suspension became expedient as a result of the flagrant violation and disregards of the All Progressive Congress Constitution by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, the State Party Chairman of the APC, couple with some acts committed by Hon. Haliru calculated to undermine the success of our party during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election conducted on the 25th February, 2023.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in Anti-Party activities by canvassing votes for the People Democratic Party for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections. Little wonder that when the general election was approaching, Hon. Haliru never consulted nor called any stakeholders meeting, of the Ward Executive or the Local Government Executive to know the level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections. On the contrary, Hon. Haliru used the funds to finance campaigns of the PDP and mobilize votes for the PDP at Agwara Local Government.

“Moreover, during the 25th February, 2023 general election, at Agwara Local Government Area Niger state he voted at Central Primary School Kashini Ward and canvassed votes for the People’s Democratic Party on the ballot papers which accounted for the reason why the APC did not win the said Polling Unit.

“On the whole, these anti-party activities by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro’s contravene Article 21 paragraph A item I-XI of the All Progressive Congress Constitution 2014 (As Amended) particularly items II and II. It is against this backdrop that Honourable Haliru Zakari Jikantoro is hereby suspended from the Kashini Ward of Agwara Local Government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with immediate effect.”

Jikantoro did not answer calls to his mobile line but the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Labaran Musa SarkinKaji, in a letter titled ‘Niger APC disassociates itself over the suspension of the state chairman Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro’ described as callous, heartless and fragrant of imagination of the peddlers and efforts in futility by the detractors.

SarkinKaji stated that based on the party constitution article 21 Sub- Section one and two the suspension can not stand because members in highest esteem like state chairman must be channeled to the local government, zonal and state working committee for ratification after due consideration, so the ward executives lacked the power to suspend the state chairman.