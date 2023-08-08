Calls for unity among stakeholders

From John Adams, Minna

All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders from Niger North Senatorial District in Niger state has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for nominating one of its own, Senator Sabi Abdullahi Aliyu as Minister, describing it as a great honor to the people of the zone.

The stakeholders said the nomination of Senator Sabi Abdullahi as a Minister by the President has not only addressed the political zoning arrangement in the state, it has adequately compensated the zone for the overwhelming supports given to the party at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders gave the commendation in Minna on Monday after the meeting of the zone held at conference hall, office of the speaker, Niger state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Saarkindaji.

The zonal stakeholders meeting of the party which was called on the instance of the speaker who is from the zone, was to appraise political development in the zone since after the 2023 general elections, set an agenda for the zone and above all, set a target for all the political leaders from the zone for the overall benefits of the people.

The convener of the meeting and speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkindaji while welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting, told them that the there is the need for all the political leaders in the zone to come together and chat a common front for the overall development of the zone.

He said the zone and the entire state remain grateful to President Tinubu for ensuring that there is political balance in the state with the nomination of Senator Sabi, stressing that the entire zone remains solidly behind the Minister nominee.

According to him, what he left for the zone now is to ensure that it put it house in order and remains united politically, pointing after producing state governor for the last eight years, “it will take the zone another 16 years before the governor can return to the zone, going by the zoning formula.

“While we wait for our turn again, there is the need for the zone to form a common front, come together and be united and all our political leaders must realize that they are representatives of the people, and therefore remain accountable to them.”

The stakeholders meeting which had in attendant both national and state assembly members, serving and former local government chairmen, former commissioners, the acting state chairman of the party, former Secretary to the State Government and other political leaders, also commended the state governor, Rt Hon Umar Mohammed Bago for all the commissioner nominees from the zone.