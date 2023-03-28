From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and the Chinese Cultural Centre, Abuja, have agreed to partner each other on cultural development.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NICO, Ado Muhammed Yahuza, while speaking during a courtesy visit to the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Nigeria and Director, China Cultural Centre, Mr Li Xuda, in Abuja, expressed the readiness of the institute to consolidate on the long-standing relationship between the institute and the China Cultural Centre towards promoting the rich cultural heritages of both countries.

The Media Assistant to Yahuza, Caleb Nor, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Yahuza told Li that China has over the years, developed so much and if the mutual relationship that exist between the two countries can be maintained, the benefits will also be mutual, thereby ensuring a positive relationship between China and Nigeria.

Yahuza also said China’s management of cultural diversity is one area that Nigeria can learn how to effectively promote her cultural diversity.

“From what we have seen with China, their management of diversity has proved to be very good in terms of the development of the country and we believe that in Nigeria, with the good relationship with China and the China Cultural Centre, it can help us to do more in promoting Nigeria’s cultural diversity towards national and international development.

“We are also a focal agency for UNESCO where we relate at the international level on matters of culture for Nigeria. We also manage the UNESCO Convention of 2005 which has to do with diversity of cultural expressions which I believe the China is also leading in that direction,” Yahuza said.

On the Institute’s Training School programmes leading to the award of diploma and postgraduate diploma in Cultural Administration, Yahuza further expressed optimism that the relationship between the Institute and the China Cultural Centre will not only be useful in the area of knowledge impartation on the students, but will also go a long way in advancing Nigeria’s cultural relations and development.

On his part, Li expressed gratitude to Yahuza for the visit and reiterated the long existing relationship between the two institutions.

While saying that both countries were large with very rich cultures, Li said it was important for the centre to continue to work with NICO towards promoting diversity for national and international development, especially now that the centre has resumed trainings and opened up its cultural events and cooperation.

Li assured Yahuza that as soon as the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and that of Culture and Tourism put together, trainings for the year 2023 that are suitable for the institute, the centre will not hesitate to pass the information across for necessary actions.