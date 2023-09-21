From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Worried by the spate of building collapses in the state, the National Institute of Architects, (NIA) Imo State chapter has called for a synergy between Owerri Capital Development Authority to checkmate quacks .

Imo NIA chairman, Emeka Ozoude stated this when the body paid a courtesy visit to the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Agency, OCDA, Franklin Nzewodo at Owerri yesterday.

Ozoude said, “There is need for greater vigilance and synergy between your organization and all the professions in the industry to stamp out this menace.”

He also flayed what it described as incomplete and lopsided implementation of the Imo State Planning Authorities Building Regulations of 1996 in the state.

Imo NIA chairman said the situation hamper orderly infrastructural development and quality construction of projects in the state.

According to him, “the Act is a comprehensive compendium that details every step, initiative etc for the built environment in Imo State.”

While congratulating the OCDA boss on his recent appointment, Ozoude pledged to support him and the state government to achieve quality standard in building and development projects.

“We wish to assure you of our cooperation and readiness to work with you, your organization and the Imo state Government to improve the quality of our built environment and ultimately the quality/standard of living in our state.” he said.

Speaking , Nzewodo thanked the Imo NIA for the visit and solicited collective support to enable him deliver to expectations in the overall interest of the people.

Nzewodo reiterated the commitment of Governor Uzodimma to use his office to address developmental challenges as well as meet the needs of Imo people, especially residents of Owerri metropolis .