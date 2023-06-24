The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has debunked the reports making the rounds in some online platforms that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has reinstated Mohammed Dauda as Director General of the Agency.

A statement signed by A. H. Wakili, head of Legal Department, stated, for purpose of clarity, that “Mohammed Dauda was never a substantive Director General of the NIA.”

The statement described the report as false and misleading.

According to the statement, Mohammed Dauda, “only acted in that capacity temporarily after the tenure of Ambassador Ayo Oke and a brief acting stint by Ambassador Arab Yadam, until Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar was appointed substantive Director General by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

It also clarified that, “the matter decided by (the) National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Mohammed Dauda as the director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

“The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters with respect to the dismissal.

“The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.”

It further stated that, “this false and misleading story was obviously planted by Ambassador Mohammed Dauda and his cohorts to mislead the public.

“Meanwhile, a true certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal is being awaited to be studied for informed further action.”