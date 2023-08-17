From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Non-governmental organisation, Equality Development And Research Centre (EDR Centre) to help tackle the issue of human rights violations at workplaces.

The MoU was signed yesterday in Abuja, when the founder of EDR Centre, Marsha Nwanne and her team paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the commission..

Nwanne said the synergy is expected to help reduce the abuse and violation of human rights at workplaces through the training and sensitisation of workers on the effects of bullying and how to seek redress.

She said: “We can only achieve this goal if everyone of us is willing to fight against it just like we are here today to seek support from the National Human Rights Commission and other stakeholders. It is very important that we work together in getting the bullies accountable for their actions. Bulling is a human rights abuse and it is something that has been on the lower wrong of priority for a very long time in this country.

. It is one of the missions of the organization to push it out there,educate person and do a lot of research on it,as well as push for laws that will checkmate this vice.”

Responding the NHRC Executive Secretary Anthony Ojukwu stated that the commission would collaborate with EDR Centre to eradicate work place bulling in Nigeria.

“There is no condition that can justify bulling or torture. It is unacceptable by the commission. We are working against it and we are happy that we have partner the EDR Centre and together we will drastically fight against that act that is secretly destroying us because most of us are focus on physical illness forgetting the mental.

This work we are doing will not only be in the Federal Capital Territory but it will also spread to the 36 states where the commission have its offices. We have agreed to work together.I am sure very soon people will feel our impacts across the nation,he said.