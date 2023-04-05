The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reported 22 incidents of hate speeches during the just concluded general elections.

Presenting the report, yesterday, Project Coordinator of Mobilising Voters for election (MOVE) of the NHRC, Mr. Hilary Ogbonna, also noted the level of human rights violations associated with the elections.

Ogbonna said human rights violations during the March 18 polls and voter suppression were recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi and Bayelsa States.

“The right to freedom of association were violated in Ebonyi and Lagos, Right to dignity of human persons in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Benue. The right to participation was also violated in Lagos, Oyo, Rivers while voting related killings were recorded in Ebonyi, Kano, Lagos, Borno,” he said.

Ogbonna said the situation room records showed that there were two bomb attacks in Kaduna and Benue in the March governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

He said 75 INEC facilities were attacked and 130 unknown gunmen and bandits incidents.

Ogbonna further said there were three reports of political intolerance and killing of six law enforcement agents.

The project is organised in collaboration with the UN Human Rights resident in Nigeria , Ford foundation and the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP ).

The commission on October 17 , 2023 inaugurated the project which according to the executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu was initiated to tackle voter apathy.