From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere has been re-elected Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly unopposed on Tuesday.

Ngobere representing Brass Constituency 3, is serving his fourth term in the House of Assembly.

Ngobere was nominated by the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday -Bubou Obolo, and seconded by the member representing Sagbama Constituency 2, Bernard Kenebai.

In the same vein, the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, Michael Ogbere was reelected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the 7th Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Ogbere, who is serving his third term was nominated by the member representing Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel and was seconded by the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2, Wisdom Fafi.

The election of Ngobere and Ogbere took place shortly after the Clerk of the House, Mr. Tenedia Adogu, had read the state governor’s letter of proclamation of the 7th Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Governor Douye Diri who was absent during the proceedings had earlier in a letter read by the Clerk or the House, Mr Adogu, dissolved the 6th assembly.

The oath of office and allegiance was subsequently administered on the speaker and deputy speaker, as well as the other twenty-two members elect by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Adogu.

In his inaugural speech, the Speaker of the 7th Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ingobere expressed gratitude to the members for finding him worthy and promised to run an open door leadership, while soliciting support of members in the tasks of making laws for the good and development of the state.