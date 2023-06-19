From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Eha Impact Ventures (EIV), has facilitated a $25,000 grant from a US Family Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) to boost healthcare in Nigeria.

The $25,000 grant is geared towards developing a new primary healthcare hub for the Reaching Everyone with Accessible Community Health (REACH) Programme in Gyadi-Gyadi, Taurani, Kano, to serve an additional 2,000 people yearly.

The primary healthcare hub, according to the NGO, is expected to cater for childbirth and maternal care, home care, telemedicine, and pharmacy services to the community and its environs.

The CEO and Co-Founder of eha Impact Ventures, Evelyn Castle, explained in a statement that “getting the DAF grant demonstrates our commitment and effectiveness in acquiring catalytic capital for our portfolio companies and our drive to support much-needed global healthcare initiatives across Africa.”

He added: “We are grateful for the recognition of our work and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Gyadi-Gyadi residents,” said Paul Hogan, VP/Chief Operating Officer at EHA Clinics, about the grant.

“We recognise and appreciate our investor company, eha Impact Ventures (EIV), for their crucial role in facilitating this grant, and our local stakeholders, the Kano Emirates Council Committee on Health, who ensured that the services fit the unique needs and concerns of the Gyadi-Gyadi community.

“With their assistance, we secured a central location for our clinic with access to public transportation and a well-developed road network, making services accessible to residents.”