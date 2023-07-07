From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Chuga and Friends Foundation (CFF), a faith-based NGO operating in Nasarawa State, has announced that it has invested N90 million to sink 46 motorized boreholes across various communities in the state. The initiative aims to enhance the standard of living and access to clean drinking water for the people of Nasarawa.

Rev. Dr. Samson Chuga, the Chief Executive Officer of CFF and Minister in-Charge of United English Baptist Church Akwanga, made this known during a press briefing held in Akwanga on Friday. He emphasized the significance of water for human and societal development, stating that it is a fundamental resource necessary for sustaining life.

Daily Sun gathered that the NGO was Established in 2017 as an offshoot of Partners for Water, USA, CFF dedicated to the provision of portable drinking water in rural areas through the drilling of boreholes, wells, and water tanks. To date, the foundation has successfully executed 46 borehole projects across Nasarawa State, covering various local government areas.

“We have provided 2 boreholes in Obi LGA, about 7 in Nassarawa Eggon, 14 in Akwanga, and several other places,” said Dr. Chuga.

Furthermore, he said the CFF has also extended its efforts to encompass educational initiatives for rural communities. In addition to providing access to clean water, the foundation aims to propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelism, organize seminars and workshops, and utilize radio, television, and other media platforms for communication.

Dr. Chuga highlighted the foundation’s commitment to promoting peace and peaceful coexistence within society. Additionally, CFF provides free medical assistance to rural communities by supplying drugs and establishing healthcare centers.

Since March of this year, “CFF has received approximately 28 applications from communities seeking water provision. The foundation plans to conduct feasibility studies to determine which communities will receive boreholes. Although not every community can be accommodated, CFF anticipates fulfilling the needs of around 18 to 20 communities.”

In a bid to empower rural women and enable their self-reliance, Chuga said CFF has disbursed approximately N9 million to support their endeavors. This financial assistance is aimed at fostering positive contributions to the country’s development.

Dr. Chuga assured communities of CFF’s dedication to providing water and implementing empowerment programs, all aimed at positively transforming their lives.