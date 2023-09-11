From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), an NGO, has organised a sports tournament for inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre.

The month-long tournament, tagged Hope for Freedom Tournament 2.0 which featured football, table tennis, and judo, among others, ended at the weekend, with “Arsenal” defeating “Chelsea” 4 goals to 3, to emerge winner of the football event.

The Executive Director of LGCF, Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, while speaking at the event, expressed joy at the success of the event. Olisa-Metuh stated that the foundation was “committed to providing the inmates with programs that guarantee vital psychosocial support, foster a sense of self-esteem, ignite higher aspirations and facilitate a positive transformative shift in mindset among the inmates.”

She explained that, apart from interventions including tackling issues of Awaiting Trial Syndrome, Recidivism, Prison Congestion, and provision of educational, among others, her foundation sponsors sporting activities targeted at the physical and mental well-being of inmates.

According to her, “What truly warmed our hearts was the overwhelming turnout, the joy, and the unwavering support from both inmates and correctional officials. Their cheers, applause, and words of encouragement amplified the profound impact that sports can have in driving transformation

“It’s moments like these that serve as a reminder of the boundless potential for change and the remarkable ability of sports to break down barriers and build brighter futures”.

Olisa-Metuh added that the Foundation has commenced plans to extend the sporting events to other Correctional Centers in the country.

On his part, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Chinedu Ogah commended the Foundation for organizing the sponsoring the tournament. Ogah assured of the support of the National Assembly towards improving correctional services in the country.

Ogah said “We are happy that things like this are happening. You could see from the faces of the inmates, that they were so happy that they were not rejected. I assure you that the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Correctional Services with the needed legislative support. I assure you that I will be visiting regularly so that we will be able to know where we can come in.”

Some of the inmates, at the grand finale, which was attended by the Controller of Corrections, FCT command, Ibrahim Idris, amongst other dignitaries, expressed happiness and thanked the organizers for giving them a “refreshing time” with the sporting activities.

They explained that the names of the football club sides were adopted in line with the preferences of the inmates who are fans of various national and international teams.