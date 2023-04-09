By Zika Bobby

A non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Tilova for Africa has said Africa runs the risk another round of HIV/AIDS scourge.

Chairman of the organisation, Dr Martin Nwabueze, a US-based pharmacist who stated this during a courtesy call on the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) said although Africa and Nigeria in particular had made immense progress in the fight against the scourge, it was dangerous to relapse on the measures that resulted in the success.

He said there was a need to revive and intensify awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS as well as care for infected persons.

He said his visit to the PCC was to draw attention of the Commission to what he described as continued discrimination against persons with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Nwabueze said there was nothing deadly about HIV as it was like any other disease that could be treated if detected in time, adding that the rules should not be relaxed.

According to him, it was sad that Nigerians still discriminated against HIV patients, which had led to apathy in the number of persons going for test.

“The implication is that most people will be carrying the virus without knowing it and the danger is that there is a possibility of a great spike in incidence.

“So, we want to call on those who have been discriminated against to challenge it by complaining to the PCC, and we want to beg the Commission to ensure that the right of these people are fully restored,” he said.

He further noted that “Tilova for Africa is also concerned with poverty and unemployment which are the major challenges facing Africans, adding that the foundation was into charity to empower households.

He said Tilova for Africa would hold a symposium on April 11, in Awka to sensitise the public on the need to be more careful with HIV/AIDS issues and remedy opportunities for patients.

“At Tilova for Africa, we direct our advocacy towards governments, religious groups and businesses in Africa, pushing them to change or enforce their laws, policies and practices to protect the fundamental human rights of marginalised minorities and the downtrodden,” he said.

In his response, Charles Ekwunife, PCC’s Director of Investigation,, Anambra office commended the Tilova for Africa Foundation for its humanitarian job in Nigeria.

Ekwunife said the PCC was an Ombudsman set up by the Federal Government to receive complaints from members of the public for equitable resolution.

He said the Commission was open to receiving complaints of victimisation and stigmatisation by anybody including patients of HIV/AIDS.