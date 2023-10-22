…Promises to empower 100,000 youths

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A Non-Government Organisation (NGO), under the auspices of Oyakhilome Bello Foundation, has decried youth restiveness and substance abuses by Nigerian youths in some parts of the country.

The NGO equally appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerable persons in the society to alleviate their sufferings.

Founder of the foundation, Oyakhilome Bello, made the appeal during an outreach programme with the theme, “Empowerment for humanity” held at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

He promised that the foundation would; ‘work to raise awareness on the dangers associated with drug abuses,” urging youths to remain focused on their dreams.

Oyakhilome noted that; “the foundation’s objective is to empower 100,000 youths across Nigeria with comprehensive healthcare access, quality education resources, and financial literacy tools.”

He said that the programme, which involved donating food items and provision of free medical tests and drugs, was organised to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerable in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oyakhilome also disclosed that the gesture, which will be extended to other parts of the country, is part of his way of giving back to the society as a product of rough upbringing.

“This is God funded project and you know once God is funding you, heaven is your reach, nobody can stop you.This is not going to stop in the FCT.

“We will take it to other parts of the country, but along the line, we will seek partnership with people who want to join and support us in this dream.

“It is all about impacting lives positively. It is a dream come true for me to be able to give back to the society. I represent what you all stand for and feel. I have gone through a whole lot in my life, I have gone through poverty and coming back to give to the society is a passion that I hold dearly,” Bello said.

Oyakhilome, National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) United States chapter said that the foundation would do innovative digital campaigns, social media engagement, and community outreach to foster self-reliance and sustainable community growth while improving health and wellness.

“Our plan is to improve access to comprehensive healthcare services for marginalised communities with a focus on preventive care, health promotion, and disease management.

“Government alone can’t meet the needs of the citizens, I know there are lots of Nigerians out there with the resources to positively impact the society. Imagine if 10 to 20 well to do Nigerains are doing what I am doing, we will definitely impact more lives,” Bello said

He added that the foundation would utilise technology to promote the importance of education among youths and the less privileged by showcasing success stories and providing digital platforms for sharing educational resources.

He further added that the foundation was currently focusing on wealth creation and empowerment to harness the power of technology and innovation with a view to providing financial literacy.

“This we are doing by providing online training and mentorship for entrepreneurship and wealth creation.We are also collaborating with healthcare professionals, organisations.

“And government bodies to advocate for healthcare policies that prioritise the needs of the target audience.Health is wealth and education is fundamental to the development of anyone in life.

“A key thing for us to tackle, is the aspect of education, wealth comes with knowledge and as long as you are very educated you will know how to make wealth,” Bello said.