From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Green Initiative, has called on the youth to engage in community service to make their environment clean.

The group made the call while leading some youths in Osogbo, Osun State in the clearing of waterways and picking of refuse at Oke-Baale area, at the weekend.

Led by its initiator, Oluwagbemiga Adesina, the group explained that the cleaning exercise was to keep the environment clean for healthy living and to free water channels from refuse to prevent flooding.

According to Adesina, the exercise would help to prevent the spread of disease that could be caused by living in dirty environments.

He said, “The weekly cleaning exercise takes place between 7 am and 8.30 am on Saturdays. It is specifically geared towards healthy living, as well as the prevention of flood cleaning.

“The exercise being carried out at some designated points in Oke Baale Area of Osogbo, Osun State, involves picking of refuse, sweeping and as well as, general cleaning.

“It is geared towards the prevention of the spread of disease and to ensure that residents sleep with their eyes closed during the rainy season without having to harbor a fear of flooding.

“Hopefully, more non-organizations will take a cue from Green Initiative in joining hands with the efforts with the state government towards preventing the spread of disease as well as flood across the state.”