The immediate past minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has mourned the death of two Nigerian patriots of Igbo extraction, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) and Owelle George Nwokocha Uwechue (SAN).

He described the death of the two cerebral and erudite lawyers and elder statesmen as a huge loss to the legal profession of Nigeria, Ndigbo and the nation in general. He further described their transition as a painful personal loss to him.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Ngige expressed sadness and pains over the demise of the two great legal minds, saying the vacuum created by their instantaneous exit would be very difficult, if not impossible to fill at this period of our national history.

According to him, the deceased were two Igbo illustrious sons who made significant positive contributions to the growth and development of Igboland and Nigeria in general, through their patriotism, intellectualism and statesmanship.

“The last week of October was one of the worst weeks for Ndigbo in Nigeria in recent times. Within this period, we lost two intellectual giants, courageous and reputable Igbo, namely, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, having served as the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for more than a decade, and Owelle George Nwokocha Uwechue, having served the people of Anioma, Delta State, through his federal constituency for two terms.

“Indeed, for Nwabueze, the story of constitutional development in Nigeria and even Africa, would not be complete without acknowledging the unquantifiable contributions of this foremost constitutional lawyer, the first university academic and law teacher to be made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1978.

“He also played a leading role in the late Murtala Mohammed empanelled Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDC), the assemblage of 49 wise men chaired by late Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, which midwifed the 1979 Constitution of Nigeria that ushered in the Second Republic. Subsequent draft constitutions in Nigeria, including the current 1999 Constitution (as amended), largely drew their format from that 1979 Presidential Constitution, drafted by FRA Williams, Nwabueze and others.

“His deep knowledge of constitutionalism and its workings, was also practically felt outside the shores of Nigeria, including sister African countries, such as Kenya and Zambia, where in the course of his teaching career in their universities, he contributed to the making of constitutions for the host countries.”

“Regarding my late friend, Owelle George Uwechue, a distinguished legal luminary, the Owelle Ogwashi Uku, Delta State had a very fruitful legal career, spanning over 60 years and was a member of the inner bar for about three decades, having been admitted in 1993.

“We met in 1980 when I was a medical officer at National Assembly Clinic Lagos and our friendship blossomed, necessitating my younger brother, Emeka, being sent to his bustling law chamber for mentorship in 1987.”

Ngige extolled the accomplishments of the late Uwechue, especially in the political space, as a dutiful legislator, being a two-time member of the House, which culminated in his colleagues electing him as the Speaker (Pro Tempore) in February 1983.

He remembered late Uwechue for his philanthropy and contributions to community leadership in his native Ogwashi Uku and entire Anioma, which earned him honours, including the Owelle title as the Prime Minister of Ogwashi Uku ancient kingdom, among other honours from other Anioma communities in his lifetime.

He condoled with families of Nwabueze of Atani, Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State and Uwechue of Ogwashi Uku, Delta State, as well as the government and people of Anambra and Delta states over these great losses. He prayed God to grant souls of the departed eternal rest.