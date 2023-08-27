From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the invitation of President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum organised a three-day Executive Leadership Retreat for first and second term Nigerian Governors in Kigali, Rwanda, from August 24 to 26, 2023, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In a statement jointly signed by

Director of Media, NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, Public Engagement, Outreach & Partnership Lead

UNDP Nigeria, Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg and Regional Communications Specialist, Regional Programme for Africa

UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa (RSCA), Addis Ababa, Michelle Mendi Muita, the retreat, drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformational journey, was devoted to stimulating conversation on reinventing leadership and utilising cutting-edge technology.

The retreat, with the theme “Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world,” brought together distinguished participants from 19 Nigerian States. During sessions on digital technology, urban planning, and socioeconomic transformation, participants learned about Rwanda’s successful transformation as an investment destination. The conference was capped off by an open, private discussion with President Kagame.

Nigeria faces a complex web of interconnected development challenges stemming from a huge trust deficit, an economy highly dependent on oil exports, a job crisis and growing youth population, rising insecurity and separatist agitations, and a growing number of multi-dimensionally poor.

“As a non-partisan organization and policy arm, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum organized this gathering with the objective of fostering transformative leadership and facilitating honest, frank and open dialogue to shape the discourse on these cross-cutting themes”, said Asishana Okauru, Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

Recognizing these complexities and aligned to UNDP’s mandate as the lead UN agency on development, Mohamed Yahya, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, highlighted that the retreat “offers an opportunity to reimagine Nigeria’s leadership to achieve transformation and nationwide sustainable development”.

The retreat also focused on learning through dialogue – with sessions on rethinking leadership, leading systems, leading self and leading to deliver, as well as learning through observation – with an interactive programme exploring Rwanda’s emergence as an investment destination through visits and exchanges with innovation hub Norrsken House, the Rwanda Development Board and the Mayor of the City of Kigali.

“It has been an engaging retreat. I am glad a significant number of governors are here to be part of it so that, together, we can use the knowledge acquired”, remarked His Excellency Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, Governor of Oyo State and Vice Chair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. “Our discussions have equipped us with adaptive leadership strategies and identifying pathways to effective governance and nationwide sustainable development.”

In Africa, effective leadership is in high demand, with recent political challenges and socio-economic crises continuing to adversely impact qualitative advancements toward the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the realization of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aspires toward a peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa.

“Adaptability in leadership has never been so urgent, globally and in Africa”, stated Matthias Z. Naab, Director of the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa, in his opening remarks. “Adaptive leaders possess the unique ability to not only acknowledge the challenges that come their way, but to also harness them as opportunities for growth and innovation.”

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has become a major link between government, development partners and private organizations as they seek to reach all 36 States in Nigeria. In previous years, the level of cooperation has increased significantly, as have relations between the States and the Federal Government, particularly on collaborative pathways to overcoming commonly shared developmental challenges. Building on these successes, the Executive Leadership Retreat aims to provide the incoming governors with new strategies to tackle development challenges within their States.