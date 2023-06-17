From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Thursday evening visited Senator Abdulaziz Yari at his residence in Abuja as part of peace-building efforts in the political system.

Yari had contested the presidency seat of the 10th Senate against Senator Godswill Akpabio who emerged victorious after the election.

On his visit, the NGF Chairman sought Senator Yari’s support for the new leadership of the 10th Senate and the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.