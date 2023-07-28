The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has instituted an annual memorial lecture in honour of its pioneer president and former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

It made this known a statement signed by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on Thursday in Lagos.

“As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an annual lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society. It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria, “ it said.

It said the maiden edition is slated for Aug. 7, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, and has as its theme, ‘’Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics.’’

According to NGE, a seasoned veteran journalist and Fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, is expected to deliver the maiden lecture, while former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Mr Patrick Dele Cole, will chair the event.

“With Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as special guest of honour, other important personalities including publishers, state governors, captains of private sector, journalism students, members of the political class and others, are expected at the event,” it said.

According to the guild, sixty-two years after its inception on May 20, 1961, it remains a respected professional body in the media, credible force among professional bodies, and leader in civil society.

It also noted that Jakande’s name remained treasured whenever committed service was mentioned in the media and public service.

The guild said that after discharging ‘’sterling duties’’ to the Nigerian media, Jakande went on to render ‘’commendable service’’ as the first civilian governor of Lagos State, and as Federal Minister of Works and Housing.

‘’Originally named as the Guild of Newspaper Editors of Nigeria, it was later renamed Nigerian Guild of Editors to accommodate colleagues in the broadcast media.

“The NGE’s founding president, Jakande (1929-2021), had rallied his colleagues to form the body that was conceived to occupy the strategic middle ground of editorial managers between media owners and the general workforce of journalists,” it said.