Committee tasked with stabilising football administration and conducting fresh elections in three months

In a bid to restore stability and harmony within the football community of Nasarawa State, the Ibrahim Musa Gusau-led Board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has inaugurated a five-man Normalisation Committee for the Nasarawa State Football Association.

The committee will be responsible for administering football operations over the next three months and conducting fresh elections to establish new leadership.

The decision to establish the Normalisation Committee was prompted by recent disruptions in the football landscape of Nasarawa State. Dr Muhammad Sanusi, Secretary General of the NFF, emphasised the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment for football to thrive in the state.

The committee’s primary objective is to address internal conflicts within the State Football Association and ensure its proper functioning.

The Normalisation Committee consists of five members: Hon Aliyu Bello (Chairman), Hon Kwanta Yakubu (Vice Chairman), Hon Othman Bala Adam, Adamu Ibrahim Shigafarta, and Sule Ishaku Yepwi. The committee’s secretary will be nominated from the State’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

At the inauguration ceremony held at De 1st Crown Luxury Hotel in Lafia, Barr Isaac Danladi, Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, performed the official inauguration on behalf of the NFF General Secretary.

Danladi expressed his confidence in the committee members’ abilities and assured them of the government’s support in accomplishing their mandate.

Hon Aliyu Bello, Chairman of the Normalisation Committee and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, expressed gratitude to the state government and the NFF for their nomination. He pledged to utilise all available resources to fulfil the committee’s significant responsibilities and stabilise the Nasarawa State Football Association.

The newly appointed committee members were subsequently introduced to Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, at his office.

Dr Akabe commended the committee members for their recognition and acknowledged their extensive experience in the game. He urged them to take advantage of the opportunity to transform football in the state by creating platforms for talent discovery, job creation, and revenue generation. The Deputy Governor assured the committee of the government’s full support in achieving their objectives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent individuals, including Hon John Mamman, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, Garba Rosha, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, and various key stakeholders in Nasarawa State football.