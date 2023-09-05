The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given the Head Coach of Super Eagles, Jose Santos Peseiro a Semifinal target at the 2024 African Cup of Nations slated to hold in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro and his employer, NFF on Sunday agreed to an extension of the contract and entrusted with the task of guiding the team to at least the semifinals of the upcoming 34th Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

This decision follows successful qualification, including a remarkable 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Peseiro will also oversee the Super Eagles B squad, who participate in the African Nations Championship. This agreement comes after negotiations regarding a pay decrease and contract extension.

Peseiro, a seasoned coach with experience in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, is now determined to lead the Super Eagles to AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire after renewing his contract.

He has already announced the squad for the crucial match against Sao Tome and Principe, where the team only needs one point to secure their group’s top spot.