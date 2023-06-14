From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a bid to address recent issues within the Nasarawa State Football Association (NSFA), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the affairs of the association.

The decision comes following a letter from the NFF addressing concerns within the NSFA and subsequent action taken by the federation.

Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the NFF, communicated the appointment of the Normalisation Committee in a letter that was sighted by our correspondent dated 13th June 2023 (Tuesday) to the Secretary of the Nasarawa State Football Association, copied to the Nasarawa state ministry of youth and sports development.

The committee comprises individuals who are tasked with restoring stability and normalcy to football activities in the state.

The members of the Nasarawa State Football Association Normalisation Committee are as follows:

Aliyu Bello – Chairman

Othman Bala – Vice Chairman

Yakubu Kwanta – Member

Others are:

Sule Yepwi – Member

Ibrahim Adamu Shigagara – Member and

Abdullahi Ibrahim Osanga as the Secretary of the committee

The NFF has called upon the Nasarawa State Football Association to provide all necessary support to the Normalisation Committee, ensuring they have the resources and assistance required to successfully carry out their mandate.

The Normalisation Committee’s primary objective is to restore stability, promote transparency, and ensure the smooth running of football affairs within the Nasarawa State Football Association. They will work towards resolving any internal issues, fostering unity, and creating an enabling environment for the development of football in the state.

The NFF remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance and integrity in football administration across all states in Nigeria. The appointment of the Normalisation Committee reflects their dedication to addressing any challenges faced by football associations and fostering growth within the sport.